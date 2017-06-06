BRIEF-Egypt's Palm Hills launches new sales and reservations in Palm Valley Mall and Palm Central

June 6 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company :

* Launches new sales and reservations in Palm Valley Mall and Palm Central, with new sales recording EGP 470 million since launch in April 2017

* Palm Valley Mall's new sales recorded EGP 360 million at selling prices ranging between EGP 55,000/SQM and EGP 120,000/SQM

* Palm Valley Mall is expected to be completed during 2019

* 67 pct of available space of Palm Central was sold out with New Sales recording EGP 110 million at average selling price of EGP 38,000/SQM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: