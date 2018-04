April 19 (Reuters) - PIONEERS HOLDING COMPANY FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS:

* PLANS TO INVEST EGP 2.9 BILLION DURING A YEAR

* WILL FINANCE INVESTMENT PLAN THROUGH EGP 1.8 BILLION DIVESTITURES

* REST WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CAPITAL INCREASE OF EGP 1.1 BILLION

* AIMS TO LIST UPTO 40 PERCENT OF ROOYA REAL ESTATE SHARES IN H1 2018 Source:(bit.ly/2qID7W9) Further company coverage: