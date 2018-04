April 16 (Reuters) - PORTO GROUP HOLDING SAE:

* UPDATES ON PORTO DEAD SEA PROJECT

* SAYS COASTAL AREA PROJECT’S TOTAL INVESTMENT COST EGP 1.6 BILLION, EXPECTS REVENUE OF EGP 2.1 BILLION

* EXPECTS REVENUE DURING 2018 FROM AROUND 70 UNITS Source:(bit.ly/2vkg4Wc) Further company coverage: