Jan 16 (Reuters) - QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE:

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EGP 1 PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2017‍​

* BOARD PROPOSES ISSUED, PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 9.79 BILLION FROM EGP 8.90 BILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF 89 MILLION BONUS SHARES Source: (bit.ly/2mJZFUd) Further company coverage: