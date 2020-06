June 23 (Reuters) - 10TH OF RAMADAN FOR PHARMACEUTICAL AND DIAGNOSTIC REAGENTS:

* COMMENCES MANUFACTURE OF “ANVIZIRAM” TABLETS THE GENERICEQUIVALENT OF JAPANESE ANTIVIRAL AVIGAN FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 PATIENTS

* RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM EGYPTIAN DRUG AUTHORITY TO MANUFACTURE REMEDSIVIR Source:(bit.ly/2Nz59yt)