Feb 18 (Reuters) - 10TH OF RAMADAN FOR PHARMACEUTICAL AND DIAGNOSTIC REAGENTS CO:

* FY CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 81.7 MILLION VERSUS EGP 128.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOL REVENUE EGP 894 MILLION VERSUS EGP 805.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES NO FY DIVIDEND