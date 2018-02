Feb 26 (Reuters) - SOCIETE ARABE INTERNATIONAL DE BANQUE :

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $36.4 MILLION VERSUS $48.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY INTEREST INCOME $482.7 MILLION VERSUS $631.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-DEC, TOTAL DEPOSITS STAND AT $3.74 BILLION UP 12 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT END-DEC, TOTAL LOANS STAND AT $1.65 BILLION UP 26 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR Source: (bit.ly/2EQNYpY) Further company coverage: