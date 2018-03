March 1 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO:

* FY CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 598.6 MILLION VERSUS EGP 441.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE EGP 2.29 BILLION VERSUS EGP 2.07 BILLION YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/2CQ66dE) Further company coverage: