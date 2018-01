Jan 29 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO:

* AIMS EGP 8.76 BILLION IN NET CONTRACTS DURING 2018

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER 1048 UNITS WORTH ABOUT EGP 3.98 BILLION THROUGH ALL ITS PROJECTS DURING 2018

* PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT EGP 4.13 BILLION THROUGH CO'S AND UNITS' PROJECTS DURING 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2FombsE) Further company coverage: