Feb 19 (Reuters) - SPEED MEDICAL SAE:

* SIGNS MOU WITH SAFWA LAB CHAIN OF 5 BRANCHES IN ISMAILIA GOVERNORATE FOR A VENTURE

* VENTURE BY MEANS OF A MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT FOR FEW MONTHS TILL A FULL ACQUISITION CONTRACT IS SIGNED LATER THIS YEAR

* SAYS CO WILL BENEFIT FROM SAFWA’S FOOTPRINT OF EXISTING LABS AND THEIR MARKET SHARE

* THROUGH THIS DEAL SAFWA WILL BENEFIT FROM BETTER QUALITY EXPERIENCE OF SPMD