Nov 7 (Reuters) - TALAAT MOSTAFA GROUP HOLDING CO:

* SAYS NO PARTICICPATION OF AL-WALEED BIN TALAL OR HIS COMPANIES IN CO AND UNITS

* SAYS AS OF DATE EXPANSION COST OF $213 MILLION IN SHARM EL SHEIK FOUR SEASONS HAS BEEN FINANCED BY CO‘S OWN RESOURCES

* SAYS REMAINING ESTIMATED COST OF $170 MILLION FOR EXPANSION OF FOUR SEASONS PROJECT WILL BE FINANCED BY GROUP'S OWN RESOURCES Source: (bit.ly/2znuW6C) Further company coverage: )