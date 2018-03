March 13 (Reuters) - TALAAT MOSTAFA GROUP HOLDING CO :

* SAYS EXPECTS EGP 35 BLN‍​ INVESTMENTS FOR 500 FEDDAN LAND PROJECT IN NEW ADMINISTRATIVE CAPITAL

* EXPECTS TO LAUNCHE SALE OF PROJECT DURING 3 MONTHS

* COMPLETED DESIGN WORK OF FOUR SEASONS MADINATY HOTEL PROJECT, TO START IMPLEMENTING PROJECT DURING 3 MONTHS WITH EGP 6 BILLION INVESTMENT Source:(bit.ly/2FxVPJg) Further company coverage: