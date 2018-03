BRIEF-Ehealth - On Feb 25, Board Determined To Close Co's Sales Call Center In Massachusetts

March 1 (Reuters) - Ehealth Inc:

* EHEALTH-ON FEB 25, BOARD DETERMINED TO CLOSE CO’S SALES CALL CENTER IN MASSACHUSETTS AND TO TERMINATE EMPLOYMENT OF OTHER EMPLOYEES IN OTHER LOCATIONS​

* EHEALTH INC - ‍AS PART OF PLAN, CO EXPECTS TO ELIMINATE ABOUT 110 FULL-TIME POSITIONS, REPRESENTING ABOUT 10% OF CO’S WORKFORCE

* EHEALTH-‍EXPECTS TO INCUR PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF BETWEEN ABOUT $2.0 MILLION AND $2.4 MILLION FOR EMPLOYEE TERMINATION BENEFITS AND RELATED COSTS​

* EHEALTH-RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RECORDED IN Q1 AND Q2 2018, WHEN ACTIVITIES COMPRISING PLAN ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED​

* EHEALTH INC - ‍SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN CASH EXPENDITURES​