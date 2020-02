BRIEF-eHealth Posts Q4 EPS Of $3.58

Feb 20 (Reuters) - eHealth Inc:

* EHEALTH, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2019 AND FISCAL 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.13

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 124 PERCENT TO $301.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.43 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $580 MILLION TO $620 MILLION

* REVENUE FROM MEDICARE SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $533.0 MILLION TO $569.0 MILLION FOR 2020

* EHEALTH- ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $120.0 MILLION TO $135.0 MILLION FOR 2020

* GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.64 TO $3.23 PER SHARE FOR 2020

* NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.56 TO $4.09 PER SHARE FOR 2020

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.01, REVENUE VIEW $546.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA