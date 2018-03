BRIEF-eHealth Q4 Loss Per Share $1.12

March 1 (Reuters) - eHealth Inc:

* EHEALTH, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.93

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.12

* EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WILL BE IN RANGES OF $186.0 MILLION TO $191.0 MILLION

* EXPECT 2018 GAAP NET LOSS WILL BE IN RANGES OF $10.9 MILLION TO $5.9 MILLION

* TOTAL 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $217.5 MILLION TO $227.5 MILLION, REFLECTING CO’S ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

* 2018 GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.6 MILLION TO $6.6 MILLION, REFLECTING CO’S ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.10, REVENUE VIEW $38.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $191.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S