April 23 (Reuters) - eHealth Inc:

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $600 MILLION TO $640 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.22 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.79, REVENUE VIEW $609.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA