BRIEF-EHi Board Determined That Agreement With Teamsport In Best Interests Of Co, Shareholders

April 16 (Reuters) - eHi Car Services Ltd:

* EHI ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING THE AGREED-UPON TRANSACTION WITH THE TEAMSPORT CONSORTIUM

* EHI CAR SERVICES - BOARD DETERMINED THAT ENTRY INTO AGREEMENT WITH TEAMSPORT CONSORTIUM WAS IN BEST INTERESTS OF CO, ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* EHI CAR SERVICES - BOARD ALSO CONSIDERED PRELIMINARY, NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FOR ALTERNATIVE TRANSACTION MADE BY OCEAN LINK PARTNERS LTD ON APRIL 2

* EHI CAR SERVICES - IN RECOMMENDING TEAMSPORT TRANSACTION TO BOARD, SPECIAL COMMITTEE DETERMINED IT WAS "SUPERIOR AND ONLY ACTIONABLE OFFER"