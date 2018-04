April 9 (Reuters) - eHi Car Services Ltd:

* EHI CAR SERVICES ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* FY 2017 NET REVENUE RMB2,739.5 MILLION, UP 29.9 PCT COMPARED WITH FY 2016

* IN 2017, 13,870 USED VEHICLES WERE DISPOSED OF, AND 936 USED VEHICLES WERE UNDER SALES CONTRACTS PENDING TITLE TRANSFER

* DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS FOR FY 2017 WERE RMB1.75

* GROSS PROFIT MARGIN FOR FY 2017 WAS 31.4 PCT, COMPARED WITH 28.1 PCT FOR FY2016