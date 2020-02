Feb 27 (Reuters) - EI Group Plc:

* EI GROUP PLC - COURT SANCTION AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF SHARES

* EI GROUP - APPLICATIONS MADE TO FCA AND LSE IN RELATION TO DE-LISTING OF EIG SHARES, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 4 MARCH 2020

* EI GROUP - HIGH COURT IN ENGLAND, WALES SANCTIONED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT OF EIG-STONEGATE PUB CO DEAL IS BEING IMPLEMENTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: