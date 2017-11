Nov 2 (Reuters) - EI TOWERS SPA:

* 9-MONTH CORE REVENUES EUR 196.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 186.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 43.6 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE FULL YEAR 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND €130 MILLION‍​