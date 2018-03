March 22 (Reuters) - Ei Towers Spa:

* FY CORE REVENUES EUR 262.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 251.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 54.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROPOSES GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.05 PER SHARE

* COMPLETED BUY-BACK PROGRAM: ABOUT 4.83% OF SHARE CAPITAL IS HELD BY COMPANY IN FORM OF TREASURY SHARES