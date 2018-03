March 22 (Reuters) - Ei Towers Spa:

* SAYS RENEWED MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENT BETWEEN EI TOWERS S.P.A. AND MEDIASET GROUP TILL JUNE 30, 2025

* THE TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE AGREEMENT AMOUNTS TO EUR 1,128 MILLION (BEFORE ADJUSTMENT FOR INFLATION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)