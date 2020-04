April 1 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd:

* MARCH TOTAL MOTORCYCLES SALES 35,814 UNITS VERSUS 60,831 UNITS YEAR AGO

* CLEARED ALL ITS INVENTORY OF BS IV MOTORCYCLES ACROSS CHANNELS & DEALERSHIPS BY MARCH 20

* MARCH MOTORCYCLES EXPORTS 3,184 UNITS VERSUS 2,397 UNITS YEAR AGO

* ALL LOCAL MANUFACTURING AND SALES OPERATIONS OF ROYAL ENFIELD TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL APRIL 14 DUE TO COVID-19 Source text: bit.ly/2R0EqwP Further company coverage: