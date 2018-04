April 3 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd:

* SAYS ‍ROYAL ENFIELD ANNOUNCES CAPEX OF 8 BILLION RUPEES FOR FY 2018-19​

* SAYS ‍ROYAL ENFIELD TO SET-UP SUBSIDIARIES IN INDONESIA AND THAILAND​

* SAYS FY CAPEX WILL INCLUDE COMMENCEMENT OF CONSTRUCTION OF PHASE-2 OF VALLAM VADAGAL PLANT IN TAMIL NADU

* SAYS ‍ROYAL ENFIELD WILL HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR FY 2018-19 AT 950,000 MOTORCYCLES​