March 12 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd:

* SAYS JV EICHER POLARIS PVT LTD PASSED RESOLUTION TO CLOSE OPERATIONS OF EPPL WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* EICHER MOTORS - WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SPARES AND SERVICE SUPPORT FOR FLEET OF MULTIX VEHICLES ON THE ROAD

