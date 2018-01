Jan 31 (Reuters) - E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd:

* SAYS SIGNED JV AGREEMENT WITH SYNTHITE INDUSTRIES LTD

* SAYS CO, SYNTHITE WILL HOLD EQUITY SHARES IN RATIO OF 50:50 IN PROPOSED JV CO

* SAYS ‍CO WILL BE INVESTING NOT MORE THAN 110 MILLION RUPEES IN PROPOSED JV CO