BRIEF-Eidos Therapeutics - In Light Of Covid-19, Experiencing Delays In Or Temporary Suspension Of Enrollment Of Patients In Ongoing Clinical Trials

March 24 (Reuters) - Eidos Therapeutics Inc:

* EIDOS THERAPEUTICS - IN LIGHT OF COVID-19, EXPERIENCING DELAYS IN OR TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS IN ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECT TO EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN CERTAIN ONGOING KEY PROGRAM ACTIVITIES SUCH AS NON-CLINICAL EXPERIMENTS

* EIDOS THERAPEUTICS - EXACT TIMING OF DELAYS & OVERALL IMPACT IS CURRENTLY UNKNOWN, MONITORING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* EIDOS - OUTBREAK OF NOVEL STRAIN OF CORONAVIRUS, SARS-COV-2 COULD ADVERSELY IMPACT OUR BUSINESS, INCLUDING PRECLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL TRIALS Source text: (bit.ly/2UenXqx) Further company coverage: