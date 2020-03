BRIEF-Eiffage Sees Decline In 2020 Group Results Due To Coronavirus

March 24 (Reuters) - Eiffage SA:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MANY PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES HAD TO BE SUSPENDED AND BARRIER MEASURES WERE STRENGTHENED, IN CONJUNCTION WITH CONTRACTORS AND PUBLIC AUTHORITIES

* COVID-19: UNDER THESE CONDITIONS, GROUP’S ACTIVITY AND RESULTS FOR 2020, INITIALLY EXPECTED TO INCREASE, WILL INEVITABLY DECLINE

* IN WORKS, BOTH IN FRANCE AND IN OTHERS EUROPEAN SITES, ALL OF WHICH WERE AFFECTED BY THE HEALTH CRISIS, THE TEAMS REMAINED MOBILIZED TO CARRY OUT HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE, ENSURE THE SUSTAINABILITY OF THE FOOD CHAIN AND MAINTAIN THE SUPPLY OF ELECTRICITY, WATER AND GAS, ALL OF WHICH ARE ESSENTIAL TO THE NATION’S FUNCTIONING

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECOVERY WILL BE GRADUAL, DEPENDING ON TYPES OF ACTIVITIES OR WORKS AND PRIORITY

* VARIOUS MEASURES HAVE BEEN TAKEN TO LIMIT EFFECTS OF THIS SITUATION ON GROUP’S RESULTS AND CASH FLOW

* AN UPDATE ON THE SITUATION WILL BE PROVIDED WHEN APRR (21 APRIL 2020) AND EIFFAGE (12 MAY 2020) PUBLISH THEIR QUARTERLY INFORMATION AND SALES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

Source text: bit.ly/2WBZ1Lg Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)