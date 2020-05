BRIEF-Eiffage Sees Sharp Deterioration In Activity In Q2

May 12 (Reuters) - Eiffage SA:

* Q1 TOTAL GROUP SALES (EXCLUDING IFRIC 12) EUR 3.75 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.92 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, EIFFAGE S.A. AND ITS CONTRACTING SUBSIDIARIES HAD €3.2BN IN LIQUIDITY, CONSISTING OF €1.2BN OF CASH AND A LINE OF CREDIT

* GROWTH IN ACTIVITY AT THE START OF THE YEAR FOLLOWED BY AN ABRUPT FALL MID-MARCH DUE TO THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS

* AT 31 MARCH 2020, THE ORDER BOOK STOOD AT €15.0 BN FOR CONTRACTING, A DECREASE OF 2% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* OUTLOOK: SHARP DECLINE IN ACTIVITY WILL INEVITABLY LEAD TO A DECLINE IN THE GROUP’S ACTIVITY AND RESULTS OVER THE YEAR AS A WHOLE

* OUTLOOK: SHARP DETERIORATION IN ACTIVITY EXPECTED IN THE SECOND QUARTER, WHICH WILL BE MORE PRONOUNCED IN FRANCE THAN ABROAD

* OUTLOOK: IN CONCESSIONS, THE LIFTING OF THE LOCKDOWN MEASURES CAN BE EXPECTED TO HAVE A DIRECT IMPACT ON TRAFFIC

* OUTLOOK: IN CONTRACTING, PILOT PROJECTS RESUMED MID-APRIL