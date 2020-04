BRIEF-Eiffage Withdraws Dividend Proposal Amid COVID-19 Crisis

April 1 (Reuters) - EIFFAGE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THE WITHDRAWAL OF ITS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 2.80 PER SHARE

* DECISION TO WITHDRAW THE PROPOSAL TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR 22 APRIL

* WOULD LIKE TO MAKE IT CLEAR THAT THIS DECISION WAS NOT ADOPTED DUE TO LIQUIDITY CONSTRAINTS

* HEALTH COVID-19 CRISIS LED TO REVISE OUTLOOK FOR 2020 AND GROUP TOOK VARIOUS MEASURES TO LIMIT THE IMPACTS ON ITS RESULTS

* WHEN COMES THE TIME TO DECIDE ON ITS NEXT DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION, THE BOARD WILL TAKE THIS EXCEPTIONAL DECISION INTO ACCOUNT

* PROPOSES THAT THE ENTIRE PROFIT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 BE APPROPRIATED TO RETAINED EARNINGS

* THE BOARD ALSO APPROVED THE APPLICATION, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, OF THE AFEP RECOMMENDATIONS ON THE REMUNERATION OF CORPORATE OFFICERS

