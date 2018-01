BRIEF-Eiger Biopharma Says Phase 2 Liberty Study In Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Did Not Meet Main Goal

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PHASE 2 LIBERTY STUDY IN PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - END OF PHASE 2 MEETING SCHEDULED FOR HDV IN FEBRUARY 2018

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - NO SAFETY SIGNALS ATTRIBUTED TO UBENIMEX WERE IDENTIFIED IN PRELIMINARY ANALYSIS

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - FURTHER ANALYSIS OF DATA, INCLUDING BIOMARKERS IS ONGOING, ALTHOUGH CO TO DISCONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF UBENIMEX IN PAH

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP UBENIMEX FOR LYMPHEDEMA BASED ON ITS DISTINCT MECHANISM OF ACTION IMPACTING LYMPHANGIOGENESIS

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - EIGER IS DEVELOPING UBENIMEX FOR LYMPHEDEMA IN ULTRA STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: