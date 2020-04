BRIEF-Eiger Biopharma Sees COVID-19 Pandemic Delaying D-LIVR Study Enrollment

April 1 (Reuters) - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc:

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* HDV PHASE 3 D-LIVR STUDY PROGRESSING; IMPACT TO TIMELINE

* PEGINTERFERON LAMBDA INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED STUDIES IN COVID-19 INITIATING

* BEGUN SUPPORTING MULTIPLE INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED STUDIES OF PEGINTERFERON LAMBDA IN COVID-19

* ANTICIPATES THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL SHIFT COMPLETION OF D-LIVR STUDY ENROLLMENT INTO 2021

* HAS ADEQUATE CLINICAL DRUG PRODUCT SUPPLY FOR D-LIVR STUDY