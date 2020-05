BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA For Filing With Priority Review Of Zokinvy

May 19 (Reuters) - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc:

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR FILING WITH PRIORITY REVIEW OF ZOKINVY™ (LONAFARNIB) FOR TREATMENT OF PROGERIA AND PROGEROID LAMINOPATHIES

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA IS NOT CURRENTLY PLANNING TO HOLD AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS ZOKINVY APPLICATION

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - GRANTED PDUFA DATE OF NOVEMBER 20, 2020 FOR ZOKINVY

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - ACCEPTED NDA FOR ACCELERATED REVIEW OF ZOKINVY FOR TREATMENT OF PROGERIA AND PROGEROID LAMINOPATHIES