May 23 (Reuters) - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc:

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - PLANS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FUND PLANNED PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF LONAFARNIB IN HEPATITIS DELTA VIRUS INFECTION, OTHERS