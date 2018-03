BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Sees Phase 3 D-Livr Trial Starting In Second Half 2018​

March 21 (Reuters) - Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE GUIDANCE FOLLOWING FDA MEETING ON HEPATITIS DELTA VIRUS REGISTRATION PROGRAM

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍PHASE 3 D-LIVR TRIAL PLANNED TO INITIATE IN SECOND HALF 2018​

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECT TO SHARE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON PLANNED REGISTRATION PROGRAM IN 2Q 2018

* EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - ‍LIFT ENROLLMENT PLANNED FOR 2Q 2018​