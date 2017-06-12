FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39 in post-bariatric hypoglycemia patients at american diabetes association meeting in san diego

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations were well tolerated with no related adverse events

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations reduced postprandial hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations reduced hypoglycemic symptoms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.