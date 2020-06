BRIEF-Eight Corporation Limited Reports 23.8% Stake In Volitionrx Ltd As Of May 29

June 2 (Reuters) - VolitionRX Ltd:

* EIGHT CORPORATION LIMITED REPORTS 23.8% STAKE IN VOLITIONRX LTD AS OF MAY 29 - SEC FILING

* EIGHT CORPORATION LTD-ON MAY 29, CONTACTED VOLITIONRX’S BOARD TO REQUEST EXPANSION OF BOARD AS WELL AS APPOINTMENT OF 3 DIRECTORS SELECTED BY THEM

* EIGHT CORPORATION LTD - REQUESTED VOLITIONRX’S BOARD FORM A COMMITTEE TO EVALUATE, AMONG OTHER THINGS, BUSINESS STRATEGY AND SUCCESSION PLANS

* EIGHT CORPORATION LTD - HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 29.2% STAKE IN VOLITIONRX AS OF MAY 7