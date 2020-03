BRIEF-Eimskip Makes Adjustments To Its Container Sailing System

March 31 (Reuters) - Eimskipafelag Islands hf:

* REG-EIMSKIP MAKES ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS CONTAINER SAILING SYSTEM

* EIMSKIP WILL IN EARLY APRIL TEMPORARILY ADJUST COMPANY’S CONTAINER SAILING SYSTEM

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ADJUSTMENTS ARE PART OF EIMSKIP’S OPERATIONAL MEASURES TO RESPOND TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

* WILL FORMALLY START TO OPERATE NEW SAILING SYSTEM IN EARLY APRIL.

* IN RELATION TO THESE ADJUSTMENTS COMPANY WILL OPERATE TWO FEWER CONTAINER VESSELS AND OFF HIRE GODAFOSS AND LAXFOSS EARLIER THAN PREVIOUSLY PLANNED WHICH WILL LOWER FIXED OPERATING COST

* TEMPORARY SAILING SYSTEM WHICH EIMSKIP WILL OPERATE UNTIL ROYAL ARCTIC LINE COOPERATION COMMENCES WHICH IS SCHEDULED IN LATE Q2 2020