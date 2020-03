March 25 (Reuters) - Eimskipafelag Islands hf:

* SAID ON TUESDAY DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WORKING ON VARIOUS CONTINGENCY PLANNING MEASURES TO LIMIT EFFECT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATION

* INCREASING NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMIES IS LIKELY TO AFFECT SALES & PROFITABILITY IN COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS

* OPERATING RESULTS IN Q1 HAVE BEEN SOMEWHAT MIXED