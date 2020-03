March 18 (Reuters) - Eindec Corp Ltd:

* EXPECTS COMPULSORY SHUTDOWN OF OPERATION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S HALF YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* OPERATIONS OF UNIT EINDEC TECHNOLOGY (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD WILL BE CLOSED FROM 18 MARCH TO 31 MARCH

* EINDEC MALAYSIA WILL RESUME ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS AFTER PERIOD, SUBJECT TO FURTHER DIRECTIVE FROM GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA