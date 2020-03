BRIEF-Einhell Germany FY Earnings Before Tax Down At EUR 32.5 Mln

March 9 (Reuters) - EINHELL GERMANY AG:

* FY REVENUES OF EUR 605.7 MILLION IN COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEAR OF EUR 577.9 MILLION

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAX OF EUR 32.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 36.0 MILLION

* FOR 2020, EINHELL-GROUP ASSUMES INCREASE IN TURNOVER TO AROUND EUR 610 MILLION AND PROFITABILITY BEFORE TAXES OF AROUND 5.5%

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.40 PER PREFERRED SHARE AND EUR 1.34 PER COMMON SHARE

* 2020 FORECAST IS BASED ON ASSUMPTION OF NORMAL CONSUMER BEHAVIOR AND THAT CORONA VIRUS HAS NO MAJOR IMPACT ON BUSINESS OF CO

* FOR Q1 OF 2020, WE DO NOT EXPECT ANY NEGATIVE EFFECTS DUE TO CORONA VIRUS