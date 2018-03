March 30 (Reuters) - Eisai Inc :

* EISAI SUBMITS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION (SNDA) TO FDA FOR FYCOMPA® (PERAMPANEL) PEDIATRIC INDICATIONS

* EISAI INC - SUBMISSION ALSO PROPOSES PEDIATRIC INDICATION FOR MONOTHERAPY, ADJUNCTIVE USE FOR PGTC SEIZURES IN CHILDREN WITH EPILEPSY

* EISAI INC SAYS SNDA IS FOR BOTH FYCOMPA TABLET AND ORAL SUSPENSION FORMULATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: