BRIEF-EJE Hong Kong Holdings Business Update In Relation To Recent Outbreak Of Novel Coronavirus

Feb 20 (Reuters) - EJE Hong Kong Holdings Ltd:

* BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* MAIN PRODUCTION PLANT IN GUANGZHOU GRADUALLY RESUMED PRODUCTION AND SERVICE ON 20 FEB

* EXPECTS DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS FROM SUPPLIERS, WHICH LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT DROP IN GROUP’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* CORONAVIRUS MAY ADVERSELY AFFECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* EXPECTS DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS FROM ITS SUPPLIERS, LEADING TO LATE DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* FULL RESUMPTION OF GROUP’S MAIN PRODUCTION PLANT IN GUANGZHOU WILL BE SUBJECTED TO FURTHER APPROVAL FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES

* EXPECTS DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS FROM ITS SUPPLIERS, WHICH LEAD TO DELAY IN RESUMING TO ORIGINAL PRODUCTION SCHEDULE