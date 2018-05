May 3 (Reuters) - EJF Investments Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO RAISE NEW CAPITAL UNDER COMPANY’S PLACING PROGRAMME

* IS SEEKING TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL VIA A PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF 171 PENCE PER SHARE

* PLACING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT 12.00 NOON (LONDON TIME) ON 4 MAY 2018, BUT MAY BE CLOSED EARLIER OR LATER AT DISCRETION OF COMPANY AND LIBERUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)