Feb 12 (Reuters) - EKA Noodles Bhd:

* NOTED REPORT ON 11TH FEB REGARDING ALLEGEDLY FAKING OWNERSHIP OF NOODLES BRAND

* BOARD DENIES ALL ALLEGATIONS & APPOINTED FIRM OF LAWYERS TO ACT ON BEHALF OF UNITS IN DEFENDING SUIT

* MAIN CAUSE OF ACTION IN SUIT FILED BY THE GREAT FOOD INDUSTRIES FOCUS ON INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT, TRADEMARK & PASSING OFF