April 27 (Reuters) - EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC:

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HLDG - UPDATE ON COVID-19 RELATED MANUFACTURING CONTRACT

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - REMAINS CONFIDENT OF EXCEEDING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - RAMP-UP IN PRIMESTORE MTM ORDERS OFFSETS SOFTENING IN CORE REVENUE PERFORMANCE

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DEMAND WITH EXPECTED ORDERS OF $3M FOR MAY