BRIEF-EKF Diagnostics FY Revenue Up 6% To £44.9 Mln

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - CURRENT TRADING AND CASH GENERATION CONTINUE TO BE ROBUST

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - NET CASH LEVELS OF £14.3M AT 20 MARCH 2020

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - FY REVENUE UP 6% TO £44.9M (2018: £42.5M)

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA* UP 12% TO £12.0M (2018: £10.7M)

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £5.5M (2018: £12.2M; £5.8M EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONAL GAIN FROM RENALYTIX AI PLC SPIN-OUT)

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - FY MAIDEN DIVIDEND PRESERVED AND PAYABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS ON 1 DECEMBER 2020