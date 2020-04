BRIEF-EKF Diagnostics Says UK production line to be established for PrimeStore MTM sample collection kits

April 28 (Reuters) - EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC:

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - IS IN FINAL STAGES OF ESTABLISHING A UK PRODUCTION LINE AT COMPANY’S FACILITIES IN PENARTH, SOUTH WALES

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - EXPECTS TO SHIP FIRST PRODUCTS FROM NEW PRODUCTION LINE IN PENARTH IN MID-MAY, IF NOT SOONER

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - WILL LOOK TO INCREASE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR PRIMESTORE MTM DEVICE FURTHER, VIA ITS TWO SITES IN GERMANY

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - ESTABLISHMENT OF PRODUCTION LINE WILL SEE EKF INCREASE STAFFING LEVELS AT PENARTH FACILITY WITH 12 TEMPORARY CONTRACTS

* EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - DEVICES MADE AT PENARTH, SOUTH WALES SITE WILL BE USED IN UK