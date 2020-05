May 15 (Reuters) - EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC:

* UPDATE ON TRADING AND COVID-19 RELATED CONTRACT

* ORDERS RECEIVED FOR TWO MONTHS ENDING JULY TOTALLING $9.4M

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER GROUP REVENUES OF AT LEAST £25M FOR SIX MONTHS

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR SIX MONTHS OF AT LEAST £7.5M, A 34% INCREASE Y/Y

* BOARD EXPECTS FULL YEAR RESULTS WILL EXCEED, PERHAPS CONSIDERABLY, ITS RECENTLY UPGRADED EXPECTATIONS