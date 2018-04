BRIEF-Ekinops FY EBITDA Loss Turns To Profit Of 0.3 Million Euros

April 11 (Reuters) - EKINOPS SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 6.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 18.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GOOD START TO YEAR IS FULLY IN LINE WITH 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS

* SEES 2018 CONS. REVENUE OF MORE THAN 80 MILLION EUR

* IN 2018 AIMS TO ACHIEVE CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER OVER € 80 MILLION WITH A POSITIVE EBITDA MARGIN.

* SEES POSITIVE 2018 EBITDA MARGIN